Pavement maintenance at 114th and University to cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pavement work at 114th and University will cause some traffic delays on Monday, April 18.

The maintenance may require closures on the east side of the intersection during work hours.

There will be signage and barricades in place.

Motorists should allow extra time for delays or find alternate routes.

This road work will take about two weeks depending on weather and construction.

