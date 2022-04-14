Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Plainview man accused of kidnaping 2 people

Ray Hernandez Jr., faces charges of aggravated kidnapping.
Ray Hernandez Jr., faces charges of aggravated kidnapping.(Hale County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Police were called on April 6, 2022, to the Allsup’s on Olton Rd. in reference to a man saying he was being threatened by another man.

When police arrived, they learned the victim was taken to the Plainview Inn. Police found the room and the door was open. The officer spoke to a man standing at the door. He was identified as 34-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. Another person was standing in the hallway and mouthed, “That’s him,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

A description of the suspect was given to police and matched Hernandez.

The victim told police Hernandez threatened him inside of Allsups and took him and another person against their will to the Plainview Inn, threatening them with a knife.

Hernandez was booked into the Hale County jail.

Aggravated kidnapping is a first-degree felony.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were injured, one seriously hurt after an overnight crash in West Lubbock.
Jaws of life used in fatal overnight crash in West Lubbock, two seriously injured
Jeannie Quinn was last seen with Rick Don Henderson in Abilene
No case filed, 4 years after body of Levelland’s Jeannie Quinn found in Abilene
Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise in Lubbock
Huge spike in catalytic converter thefts reported across Lubbock this year
The Village of Ruidoso and the Lincoln National Forest have set up a Facebook page dedicated to...
Elderly couple dies in McBride fire
Suspect in metroPCS robbery on 34th Street
Lubbock police searching for suspect in Sunday afternoon robbery

Latest News

Sissie Johnson has been by the Idalou baseball dugout for around 35 years.
Idalou baseball honors program pioneer, pays tribute to her late husband
New Mexico native organizes supply drive for McBride fire victims
Ruidoso native organizes supply drive for McBride fire victims
Windy cold front will drop temps to start the Easter Weekend
Lubbock ties record high, 92 degrees, set in 2006
The 4th Annual Easter event in Brownfield will take place tomorrow, Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to...
Easter Egg Hunt in Brownfield
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 4/15/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 4/15/2022