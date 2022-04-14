Plainview man accused of kidnaping 2 people

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Police were called on April 6, 2022, to the Allsup’s on Olton Rd. in reference to a man saying he was being threatened by another man.

When police arrived, they learned the victim was taken to the Plainview Inn. Police found the room and the door was open. The officer spoke to a man standing at the door. He was identified as 34-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. Another person was standing in the hallway and mouthed, “That’s him,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

A description of the suspect was given to police and matched Hernandez.

The victim told police Hernandez threatened him inside of Allsups and took him and another person against their will to the Plainview Inn, threatening them with a knife.

Hernandez was booked into the Hale County jail.

Aggravated kidnapping is a first-degree felony.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.