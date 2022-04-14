Rescued Animals - Second Chance Inc. receives $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund horse rescue and sanctuary

Provided by Rescued Animals - Second Chance Inc.

Rescued Animals - Second Chance Inc. has received a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund the Lubbock horse rescue and sanctuary.

RASC, a non-profit organization, rescues unwanted, neglected, abused, and starving horses. The organization promotes animal welfare through rescue, permanent shelter, veterinary care, and rehabilitation of these horses. Rescued Animals--Second Chance Inc. has saved more than 70 horses since its founding in 2013.

The Community Foundation of West Texas Fund for Animal Welfare grant will be used to provide, feed, hay, supplements, and medication to RASC’s 70 rescued equines. Also, RASC will reach out to educate the public about the tragic plight of horses in West Texas that are starved and kept in kill pens before they are transported to Mexico or Canada for a horrific slaughter. Horse slaughter has been outlawed in the United States.

“I would like to thank the Community Foundation of West Texas for their support for RASC,” said Founder and Executive Director Dr. Beth Nickels, M.D., who is a Lubbock general and trauma surgeon. “Your kind generosity will help us in our mission to continue saving these unwanted and abused horses from a cruel and horrific death. This grant will be used to buy feed and hay. Our own pastures aren’t sustaining our herd because of the drought. We must purchase hay to keep a healthy weight on our animals.”

Established in 1981, The Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve the quality of life in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring impact on their community. In 2020, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $5.7 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects of hundreds of nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. Visit www.cfwtx.org to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.