Warm and dry to finish the workweek, critical fire danger continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A brief warm-up for your Friday afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s followed by another cold front Saturday.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

A much quieter day today with lighter winds from the southwest. This southwesterly flow with lead to warmer overnight lows tonight than what we saw this morning. Clear skies and a light breeze with lows in the 40s and 50s tonight.

Warmer start to the day tomorrow and a much warmer afternoon. Beginning the day with plenty of sunshine but expect some upper-level clouds to move in for the afternoon. Despite the clouds we will still see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be similar to today from the southwest 10-20 mph with a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the afternoon.

A brief cool down is in store to begin the weekend as a cold front moves in overnight Friday. This will shift our winds to the north and keep Saturday’s highs about 20 degrees cooler than Friday. A mix of sunshine and cloud cover Saturday with winds around 10-15 mph.

Easter Sunday forecast (KCBD)

Those colder temps don’t last long as we look at another big warm-up just in time for Easter. Sunny and dry for Sunday with highs in the 80s across the South Plains. A perfect afternoon for easter egg hunts and time outdoors.

We’ve got some hopeful changes in the forecast heading into next workweek. Rain chances return Monday with a better chance for storms on Tuesday. High temps generally in the 70s and 80s next week with some changes to our winds.

Drought update

Drought update (4/14) (KCBD)

A look at our newest drought monitor update that came out this morning shows what we expected. Conditions continue to worsen across the entire viewing area with most of the South Plains now in an extreme drought and about half of the area even worse- extreme drought. This comes as no surprise due to our lack of rain and the dry season we have had so far.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.