Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas hosts an Awards Ceremony

Candlelight vigil for National Crime Victims' Rights Week
Candlelight vigil for National Crime Victims' Rights Week
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 24-30, 2022, is hosting an Awards Ceremony recognizing individuals and agencies who go above and beyond in serving victims of crime and raising awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

The Awards Ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at LakeRidge United Methodist Church (4701 82nd Street).

Crime victims are our family, friends, neighbors, and community members. While we can never truly understand the depth of their trauma and the impact on their lives, we can ensure that equitable, inclusive, culturally appropriate, and gender-responsive services are available to help them.

By enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and upholding principles of equity and inclusivity for all, we can enable crime victims to find the justice they seek, in whatever form that might take.

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

This year’s theme - Rights, access, equity, for all victims - spotlights victim service organizations’ best practices to reach all victims and help them forge new healing pathways.

For additional information regarding the ceremony, please contact Kristi Thompson, President, at (806) 775-1720 or via her email.

