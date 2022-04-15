DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April

Local Listings
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
By WOWT staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT/Gray News) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is planning its next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the end of this month.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, the public is encouraged to bring any unused and unneeded medications to law enforcement agencies across the country. You can find the nearest collection site using a search tool on the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the website states.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths reached a record high in late 2021, with over 105,000 deaths in the 12-month period ending in October of that year.

The Take Back Day is designed to guard against medication misuse and help prevent opioid addictions before they start.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

