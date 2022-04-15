Easter Egg Hunt in Brownfield
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The community of Brownfield invites you out for an Easter egg hunt this weekend.
The fun will occur tomorrow from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Coleman Park in Brownfield.
In addition to 50,000 filled eggs, there will be face paintings, a coloring contest, live music and games, train rides, hot dogs, and snacks.
Everyone is invited, free of charge.
This year there will be a special guest - the Easter Bunny!
For further information, contact Stacie Morin at (806) 891-0890, who has been organizing this event for the past four years.
