Easter Egg Hunt in Brownfield

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The community of Brownfield invites you out for an Easter egg hunt this weekend.

The fun will occur tomorrow from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Coleman Park in Brownfield.

In addition to 50,000 filled eggs, there will be face paintings, a coloring contest, live music and games, train rides, hot dogs, and snacks.

Everyone is invited, free of charge.

This year there will be a special guest - the Easter Bunny!

For further information, contact Stacie Morin at (806) 891-0890, who has been organizing this event for the past four years.

