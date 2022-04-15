Rawls Course selected to host 2025 NCAA Golf Regional

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The NCAA announced Friday that Texas Tech’s acclaimed Rawls Course has been added as a NCAA Women’s Golf Regional site for the 2025 season.

This will be the fourth time in history where The Rawls Course will host an NCAA event as Texas Tech was previously the site for an NCAA Men’s Regional in 2015 as well as two Women’s Regionals in 2005 and 2017. The home-course advantage has paid dividends in two of those three hosting opportunities as Greg Sands’ men’s team advanced to the NCAA Championships in 2015 as did JoJo Robertson’s program two years later.

“Our program is thrilled that the NCAA has selected The Rawls Course to once again host an NCAA Regional,” Robertson said. “Our athletics department staff and our staff at The Rawls Course do such an incredible job putting on this event, so we are fortunate the NCAA recognized that during the selection process. There’s no better place to play college golf than here at The Rawls Course, so we are obviously excited to host another Regional.”

In November, the NCAA announced a move to a six-regional format effective with the 2022 spring championships, adding Stanford Golf Course and Vanderbilt Legends Club as regional locations in the process. The move to six regional sites cuts the participating teams to 12 teams and six individuals per site with the top four teams and top-two individuals (not on an advancing team) qualifying for the NCAA Championships.

Following its initial announcement, the NCAA accepted bids for hosting opportunities for the 2023-26 championships, all of which were announced Friday. The NCAA selected both The Rawls Course and Birdwood Golf Club in Charlottesville, Virginia as its two additional host sites for its 2025 championships. Virginia will be the host for the other newly-added site.

In addition to Texas Tech and Virginia, the NCAA had already chosen the following locations for its 2025 regional sites: Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio; Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Golf Canyon, Arizona; University Club of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky; Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.

All selections were made by the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee, which is chaired by Julie Manning, the Deputy Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator at the University of Minnesota.

