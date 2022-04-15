Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.(Source: Senate TV/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “I’d put my record up against anyone’s” is what Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had to say after recent reports that other lawmakers are worried about her health, especially after losing her husband to cancer in February.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported four unnamed senators, three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress said her mental health has gotten worse recently, and they’re worried about her memory and ability to lead.

But Feinstein defended herself, calling the newspaper Thursday to say she’s committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.

She explained that the whole thing is puzzling to her.

Feinstein has faced questions about her ability to serve for a few years now and lost her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her Democratic colleagues privately complained about her performance during the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were injured, one seriously hurt after an overnight crash in West Lubbock.
Jaws of life used in fatal overnight crash in West Lubbock, two seriously injured
Jeannie Quinn was last seen with Rick Don Henderson in Abilene
No case filed, 4 years after body of Levelland’s Jeannie Quinn found in Abilene
Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise in Lubbock
Huge spike in catalytic converter thefts reported across Lubbock this year
The Village of Ruidoso and the Lincoln National Forest have set up a Facebook page dedicated to...
Elderly couple dies in McBride fire
Suspect in metroPCS robbery on 34th Street
Lubbock police searching for suspect in Sunday afternoon robbery

Latest News

District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Republican state senator uses Hitler as inspiration in message to homeless
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
New Mexico native organizes supply drive for McBride fire victims
Ruidoso native organizes supply drive for McBride fire victims
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages