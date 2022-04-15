United Family will close stores for Easter Holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family will close all stores and auxiliary operations on Sunday, April 17, 2022, for team members to enjoy a well-deserved day at home with their families. The store has closed on Easter Sunday for its 106-years of operation.

“Our tradition has been to close on Easter, so our team members can spend the day with their families,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “I am so thankful for our 18,000 team members, and we are so happy for our team to have a day to spend with their families reflecting on the Easter season.”

Stores will resume regular operating hours on Monday, April 18.

