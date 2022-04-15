Local Listings
WBU Lubbock seeks sponsors for its Scholarship Gala

Wayland Baptist University
Wayland Baptist University(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University in Lubbock has scheduled its 16th annual Lubbock Lights Scholarship Gala for Tuesday, May 10, at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center. A silent auction will take place at 6 p.m., with the dinner and program at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit student scholarships at WBU-Lubbock.

This year’s Gala will feature success stories from a Wayland student and alumna. Christyn Garcia graduated in 2020 with a Master of Business Administration degree and now serves as director of marketing and public relations for Quick Quack Carwash. Brandy Phillips is currently a senior in the MBA program. They will share their challenges in attaining a college education.

WBU-Lubbock serves working adults looking to take their next step in career advancement. Many of the students are working full-time jobs with families. Wayland’s class structures and eight-week sessions are convenient for students to pursue a degree. Donor-financed scholarships are vital to helping students continue their education.

Sponsorships for the semi-formal event are available with varying benefits for each sponsorship package. Presenting Sponsors ($10,000) will get four tables seating eight each, special on-site signage during the event, acknowledgment from the platform, their company logo on all publicity, a table gift for all attendees, a special gift, and the opportunity to introduce the speaker.

Sponsorships are also available at the $5,000, $2,000, $1,500, $1,000 and $500 level. Each sponsorship includes reserved table seating. Additional benefits are available at each sponsorship level. Individual registration is $125 for general admission seating.

To sponsor or register for the event, contact Director of Development Bobby McCloud at 806-438-3876.

