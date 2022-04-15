Lubbock ties record high, 92 degrees, set in 2006

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock tied a record high on Friday, 92 degrees, set in 2006.

The Easter Weekend will feature a swing in temperatures and some gusty winds. The fire danger is lower on Saturday but will increase again on Sunday.

While the afternoon highs have been near and at the record mark for some west Texas cities it will be a different story on Saturday.

A strong and windy cold front will move over the area by tomorrow morning and lows will range from the 30s in the northern South Plains to the upper 40s in the southern counties. As for the afternoon highs it will be 50s north and low 70s in the south and southwest.

Winds will increase by morning from the northeast at 15-30 mph and clouds will linger over most of the region through mid-afternoon.

Things will be better by sunrise as sunny skies return and the afternoon temperatures will return to the 70s and 80s.

One issue, winds, they will increase to 20-30 mph and the fire danger will increase over the region on Easter.

The long term forecast indicates some rain potential Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

