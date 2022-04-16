Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Easter weekend forecast

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front pushing through the South Plains early Saturday morning will leave us cooler to start the weekend, but temperatures rebounding into the 80s for Easter Sunday.

Easter weekend forecast
Easter weekend forecast(KCBD)

A cooler Saturday in store for us with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 70s. Cooler to the northeast as some colder air behind the front settles in faster. Clouds will increase through the day today with a bit of moisture hanging around. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast through the weekend but continues to expect breezy winds, today from the north from 10-20 mph.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(KCBD)

Skies clearing with a light breeze overnight, lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tomorrow, a chilly start to the day but much warmer for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the 80s with an abundance of sunshine. Winds will again be breezy from the north from 10-20 mph. It will be the perfect afternoon for any Easter egg hunts, grilling, or just spending time with family.

The new workweek brings changes to the South Plains. A second cold front moving in early Monday will drop high temps back to the 70s. Breezy on Monday turning windy on Tuesday. Along with the strong winds come a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Models and data continue to support the chance for scattered showers beginning Tuesday afternoon and pushing off to the east. Changes will take place and details will become more clear in the coming days but for now we will keep about a 30% chance for rain in the forecast Tuesday.

Another shot at some rain towards the end of the week as our next system pushes in, but that is too far out to talk specifics. Until then, enjoy the nice Easter weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
Jeannie Quinn was last seen with Rick Don Henderson in Abilene
No case filed, 4 years after body of Levelland’s Jeannie Quinn found in Abilene
Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III (KCBD)
Man wanted for Midland murder taken into custody at Texas-Mexico Border
Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise in Lubbock
Huge spike in catalytic converter thefts reported across Lubbock this year

Latest News

Fox 34 News at Nine - Weather 4/15/2022
Fox 34 News at Nine - Weather 4/15/2022
Windy cold front will drop temps to start the Easter Weekend
Lubbock ties record high, 92 degrees, set in 2006
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 04/15/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, April 15
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 4/15/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 4/15/2022