LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front pushing through the South Plains early Saturday morning will leave us cooler to start the weekend, but temperatures rebounding into the 80s for Easter Sunday.

Easter weekend forecast (KCBD)

A cooler Saturday in store for us with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 70s. Cooler to the northeast as some colder air behind the front settles in faster. Clouds will increase through the day today with a bit of moisture hanging around. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast through the weekend but continues to expect breezy winds, today from the north from 10-20 mph.

Saturday forecast (KCBD)

Skies clearing with a light breeze overnight, lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tomorrow, a chilly start to the day but much warmer for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the 80s with an abundance of sunshine. Winds will again be breezy from the north from 10-20 mph. It will be the perfect afternoon for any Easter egg hunts, grilling, or just spending time with family.

The new workweek brings changes to the South Plains. A second cold front moving in early Monday will drop high temps back to the 70s. Breezy on Monday turning windy on Tuesday. Along with the strong winds come a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Models and data continue to support the chance for scattered showers beginning Tuesday afternoon and pushing off to the east. Changes will take place and details will become more clear in the coming days but for now we will keep about a 30% chance for rain in the forecast Tuesday.

Another shot at some rain towards the end of the week as our next system pushes in, but that is too far out to talk specifics. Until then, enjoy the nice Easter weekend!

