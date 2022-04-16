Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Friday, Apr. 15.

SOFTBALL

Coahoma 2 Frenship 1 9 innings

New Deal 8 Ralls 6

Crosbyton 24 Hale Center 14

Tahoka 24 New Home 0

Brownfield 9 Muleshoe 3

Abernathy 11 Childress 1

Tulia 14 Slaton 3

Petersburg 9 O’Donnell 8

Hermleigh 19 Westbrook 4

Littlefield 7 Denver City 3

Borden County 16 Ira 1

Big Spring 12 Snyder 2

Sundown 21 Lockney 5

Idalou 47 Roosevelt 2

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper 18 Abilene Wylie 8

Coronado 5 Monterey 3

Lubbock High 5 Abilene Cooper 3

Ira 14 Westbrook 1

Ropes 10 Smyer 0

Kress 6 Claude 5

Estacado 8 Snyder 4

New Deal 10 Ralls 0

Borden County 12 O’Donnell 7

Crosbyton 11 Petersburg 2

New Home 26 Morton 0

New Home 21 Morton 2

Denver City 4 Littlefield 1 9 innings

Idalou 7 Slaton 0

Eula 16 Hermleigh 6

Abernathy 10 Childress 3

Lockney 11 Olton 0

Shallowater 11 Roosevelt 2

Sundown 4 Tahoka 3

