Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 15

SOFTBALL
Coahoma 2 Frenship 1 9 innings
New Deal 8 Ralls 6
Crosbyton 24 Hale Center 14
Tahoka 24 New Home 0
Brownfield 9 Muleshoe 3
Abernathy 11 Childress 1
Tulia 14 Slaton 3
Petersburg 9 O’Donnell 8
Hermleigh 19 Westbrook 4
Littlefield 7 Denver City 3
Borden County 16 Ira 1
Big Spring 12 Snyder 2
Sundown 21 Lockney 5
Idalou 47 Roosevelt 2
BASEBALL
Lubbock Cooper 18 Abilene Wylie 8
Coronado 5 Monterey 3
Lubbock High 5 Abilene Cooper 3
Ira 14 Westbrook 1
Ropes 10 Smyer 0
Kress 6 Claude 5
Estacado 8 Snyder 4
New Deal 10 Ralls 0
Borden County 12 O’Donnell 7
Crosbyton 11 Petersburg 2
New Home 26 Morton 0
New Home 21 Morton 2
Denver City 4 Littlefield 1 9 innings
Idalou 7 Slaton 0
Eula 16 Hermleigh 6
Abernathy 10 Childress 3
Lockney 11 Olton 0
Shallowater 11 Roosevelt 2
Sundown 4 Tahoka 3
