Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 15

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Friday, Apr. 15.

SOFTBALL

Coahoma 2 Frenship 1 9 innings

New Deal 8 Ralls 6

Crosbyton 24 Hale Center 14

Tahoka 24 New Home 0

Brownfield 9 Muleshoe 3

Abernathy 11 Childress 1

Tulia 14 Slaton 3

Petersburg 9 O’Donnell 8

Hermleigh 19 Westbrook 4

Littlefield 7 Denver City 3

Borden County 16 Ira 1

Big Spring 12 Snyder 2

Sundown 21 Lockney 5

Idalou 47 Roosevelt 2

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper 18 Abilene Wylie 8

Coronado 5 Monterey 3

Lubbock High 5 Abilene Cooper 3

Ira 14 Westbrook 1

Ropes 10 Smyer 0

Kress 6 Claude 5

Estacado 8 Snyder 4

New Deal 10 Ralls 0

Borden County 12 O’Donnell 7

Crosbyton 11 Petersburg 2

New Home 26 Morton 0

New Home 21 Morton 2

Denver City 4 Littlefield 1 9 innings

Idalou 7 Slaton 0

Eula 16 Hermleigh 6

Abernathy 10 Childress 3

Lockney 11 Olton 0

Shallowater 11 Roosevelt 2

Sundown 4 Tahoka 3

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
Jeannie Quinn was last seen with Rick Don Henderson in Abilene
No case filed, 4 years after body of Levelland’s Jeannie Quinn found in Abilene
Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III (KCBD)
Man wanted for Midland murder taken into custody at Texas-Mexico Border
Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise in Lubbock
Huge spike in catalytic converter thefts reported across Lubbock this year

Latest News

The 4th ranked Red Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to TCU 4-3 Friday night, allowing the Horned...
Red Raiders fall to TCU in wild finish
Sissie Johnson has been by the Idalou baseball dugout for around 35 years.
Idalou baseball honors program pioneer, pays tribute to her late husband
Texas Tech (20-20, 3-8) dominated Iowa State (21-20, 2-6) on both sides of the ball for an 11-1...
Texas Tech softball run rules Iowa State 11-1
The NCAA announced Friday that Texas Tech’s acclaimed Rawls Course has been added as a NCAA...
Rawls Course selected to host 2025 NCAA Golf Regional