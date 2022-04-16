Local Listings
Governor Abbott tours damage following EF-3 tornado

Governor Greg Abbott provides updates on the damage caused by EF-3 tornado.
Governor Greg Abbott provides updates on the damage caused by EF-3 tornado.(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday (4/16) Texas Governor Greg Abbott, met with Bell County officials to assess the damage left behind by the EF-3 tornado that struck rural Salado on Tuesday (4/12).

Abbott toured the site where First Cedar Valley Baptist Church once stood.

The Governor provided and update about the damage to the rural area stating that 25 people were injured, but thankfully no one had died.

He also state that 70 homes and two churches were damaged.

Abbott signed a disaster declaration for the area on Thursday.

Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Nim Kidd stated that the reaction from first responders in the area was the best that he has ever seen.

Judge David Blackburn once again provided numbers for residents in need of assistance. Residents call (254) 534-4562.

For anyone interested in making donations or offering assistance, call (254)-534-2217.

