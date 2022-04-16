Red Raiders fall to TCU in wild finish

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th ranked Red Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to TCU 4-3 Friday night, allowing the Horned Frogs to clinch the series.

TCU led 4-0 in the Top of the 8th. Tech loaded the bases with no outs and picked up two runs on an RBI hit from Kurt Wilson.

The Red Raiders loaded the bases again in the Top of the 9th and made it 4-3 on Ty Coleman’s walk to force home a run.

Things got crazy when TCU’s pitcher was initially called for a balk. That brought home a run to tie the game at 4-4.

However the officials then reversed the call and sent the Red Raider runner back to third. They ruled the pitcher did not balk, taking his foot off the back of the mound.

Tim Tadlock was not happy and gave them an earful.

The Red Raiders were unable to score as they drop to 7-4 in the Big 12.

Tech has lost three straight. They will face TCU 2 p.m. Saturday.

