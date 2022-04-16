Ruidoso native organizes supply drive for McBride fire victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leslie Ann Kitten says everybody should answer the call for duty when there are people in need. When the McBride fire began ripping through her home town of Ruidoso, she knew it was her time to answer the call.

“When I found out about the fires, I just knew that we needed to help immediately,” Kitten said.

Kitten is turning to the Lubbock community to help donate supplies for victims of the McBride fire.

She’s asking for water, Gatorade, non-perishable foods and toiletries - all to help people fleeing the flames. Two less common items are eye drops and Chapstick for the firefighters as they work to contain the fire.

“We’ve been lucky to have such a great community,” Kitten said. “That wants to support them and love on them and give back to them.”

That support is apparent as donations from Lubbock residents and business roll in.

“We were going to take a 4x8 trailer, but since then we’ve moved up to a larger stock trailer,” Kitten said.

Supplies aren’t the only thing she will be bringing from Lubbock.

“The people of Ruidoso are in desperation and agony,” Kitten said. “And we get to bring hope to them.”

Hope and a vision of better days, through the smoke of homes and land lost in the blink of an eye.

“There’s many people up there that went to work that morning and thought that everything was good,” Kitten said. “By the end of the night, they have no home, no car. You’ve lost everything except for what’s on your back.”

Kitten will be on the road to Ruidoso next week for what she expects to be the first trip of many.

“People will still be displaced in nine months and people will still need us in nine months,” Kitten said. “So there’s no hurry to do everything right up front because we have a long row to hoe, and we hope we can be there for them throughout.”

You can drop off donations at First Christian Church of Lubbock near the intersection of Broadway and Avenue X, or at Savant Photography near South Indiana and Woodrow Road, any time until the morning of April 18.

