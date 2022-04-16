Texas Tech softball run rules Iowa State 11-1

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

AMES, Iowa – Texas Tech (20-20, 3-8) dominated Iowa State (21-20, 2-6) on both sides of the ball for an 11-1 run rule win in game two of the series Friday evening in Ames.

The Red Raiders recorded 11 runs on 11 hits while holding the Cyclones to one run on two hits.

Seven Red Raiders reached base to start the game as Arriana Villa led things off with a solo home run to center field. A bloop single from Riley Ehlen with the bases loaded scored one run and another run came in on a single up the middle from Molly Grumbo, 3-0. Peyton Blythe doubled to left center to bring in two runs and Riley Love laid down a sac bunt to score Grumbo to give Tech a 6-0 lead after one.

The Cyclones got one run back in the second with a sac fly from Kasey Simpson that brought in a runner who reached on an error.

Tech added three runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-1 lead. Back-to-back walks from Payton Jackson and Carson Armijo put two runners on for Ellie Bailey who doubled to right center scoring both runs. Bailey then used heads up base running to take third on a dropped third strike and scored as Abbie Orrick singled up the middle.

The Red Raider lead increased to 10 after a couple of runs scored in the top of the fifth to make it 11-1. With two Red Raiders on base Villa singled to center field and a misplay from the center fielder allowed Blythe to score and Love to advance to third. Jackson brought in Love on a sac fly for the 11th run of the game.

Kendall Fritz (12-7) capped off the game with a strikeout going 5.0 innings with three strikeouts, allowing just two hits and no earned runs as the Red Raiders completed the run rule win.

NOTABLES

Arriana Villa’s leadoff home run was the second time this season the Red Raiders have started the game with a home run. The last time coming from Abbie Orrick against Northwestern (2/18). The home run was the 30th of the season for the Red Raiders, tying their season total from 2021.

With her RBI single in the first inning, catcher Molly Grumbo recorded the 200th hit of her career. The fifth-year graduate student spent the previous four seasons at Loyola Marymount where she recorded 182 of her 200 hits.

For the second straight game all nine Red Raiders reached base with all but one recording hits. Arriana Villa, Payton Jackson and Ellie Bailey each recorded a pair of hits while Carson Armijo drew three walks, tying her career high.

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders are set for a rubber match with the Cyclones at noon on Saturday.

