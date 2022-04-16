Texas Tech softball takes series from Iowa State

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

AMES, Iowa – A nine-run second inning was all Texas Tech (21-20, 4-8) needed to take down Iowa State (21-21, 2-7) in five innings, 9-1, to claim the Big 12 series win.

Erna Carlin (7-4) was masterful in the circle, pitching 5.0 innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out four. Abbie Orrick and Riley Ehlen provided the offensive production, each going 2-for-2 at the plate with multiple RBI.

After a quiet first inning the Red Raiders exploded for nine runs in the second despite tallying just three hits in the inning. Orrick tallied two of the three hits in the inning with a single and a three-run home run. A passed ball, fielder’s choice, walk and hit-by-pitch scored four of the runs. Two more scored on a single from Ehlen and Orrick drove in three on a no-doubter to left center to make it 9-0.

Iowa State got one run back in the third inning on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to make it 9-1. The run scored despite no hits in the inning.

A triple to lead off the bottom of the fourth broke up Carlin’s no-hit bid but Tech escaped the inning without a run scoring after Riley Love fielded a ball at short and threw to Molly Grumbo at home to get the runner at the plate.

The Cyclones second hit of the game came in the bottom of the fifth as they looked to score one run to extend the game, but a line out to short stop ended the game in five for the second straight day.

NOTABLES

Tech’s nine-run second inning was the most runs scored in an inning this season for the Red Raiders. The last time the Red Raiders scored more than eight runs in an inning was March 21, 2021, against Tarleton State when Tech put up 13 runs in the third inning.

The Red Raiders scored nine or more runs in every game of the series with 29 total runs on the weekend. It was the most runs scored by Tech in the series since the Red Raiders scored 34 runs in 2014.

Riley Ehlen finished the weekend hitting .625 with five hits, five RBI and three runs scored. She walked three times, striking out just once. She had just one extra base hit on the weekend. She was 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position, 2-for-2 with the bases loaded, 3-for-4 with two outs recording three two-out RBI.

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders will travel to Abilene Christian for a midweek against the Wildcats on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:00 p.m. before heading to Waco for a three-game series against the Baylor Bears.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.