Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it...
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship as it approached Florida.(Carlos Giusti/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a cruise ship early Saturday as it approached Florida.

The man jumped from the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Mardi Gras just after midnight about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival.

The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. The Mardi Gras and the cruise ship Elation also participated in the search, said Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef.

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras,” said Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”

Lupoli said the Coast Guard released the ship from the search efforts and it continued to Port Canaveral. It will continue sailing as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Our crew is on the scene of a fire northeast of Lubbock at CR 2930 and CR 6500, where a grass...
Vehicles destroyed in grass fire NE of Lubbock
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
Sissie Johnson has been by the Idalou baseball dugout for around 35 years.
Idalou baseball honors program pioneer, pays tribute to her late husband
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Amber Alert canceled.
Abducted 1-year-old from Georgia found safe
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Ukraine defiant as key port Mariupol teeters on brink
Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's...
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
Police: 2 dead, several hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh party
The Russian shelling in Eastern Ukraine has pushed many civilians to underground shelters.
Russian shelling pushes civilians underground