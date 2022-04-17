2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon

Provided by Roswell Police Department

The Roswell Police Department investigation is in progress after two teenagers were shot and killed at Cahoon Park late Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 5 p.m. between the tennis courts and basketball courts just off Riverside Drive. The victims, Cameron Luna, 15, and Jorge Armendariz, 16, were deceased at the scene.

The investigation by RPD’s Criminal Investigations Division has determined the two teens were in a parked vehicle when another vehicle arrived, multiple people got out of that vehicle and at least two people fired gunshots at the teens as they sat in their vehicle.

When police arrived, one of the teens was found in the vehicle and the other was on the ground nearby. Investigators believe the teens went to Cahoon Park to buy a gun from another individual.

Anyone with potential information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.

