Community leaders to be honored by Association for Women in Communications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Association for Women in Communications has announced the list of honorees for their 37th Annual Celebrity Luncheon on Tuesday.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 19 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The 2022 honorees:

Headliner Award - presented to individuals or groups whose achievements have received widespread, positive recognition through the media: The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, The 1970 Lubbock Tornado Memorial at Lubbock National Bank Park, Monte Monroe and Eric Rasmussen, Ph.D.

Gold Medalist Award – presented to individuals or groups who, over an extended period of time, have worked to improve the quality of life for a broad spectrum of those living in the Lubbock area: Charlie Pitner, John Pitman, Billie Caviel and John and Jim White

Mary Ann Edwards Professional Communicator Award - recognizes individuals working in the communications industry whose attention to the creation, management, distribution, and consumption of ideas and information will have made significant contributions to the disciplines and positively impacted the community: Morgan Baker, South Plains Food Bank

Louise Allen Award – Established in 1991 and named in honor of the founder of the Lubbock Professional Chapter of AWC and journalism professor at Texas Tech, this award is presented to a business that has exhibited outstanding corporate community service: The United Family

George Mahon Award – Named in honor of Lubbock’s long-time U.S. Congressman, this award is presented when AWC believes a person has dedicated his or her adult life to a broad array of public service efforts. Service must go beyond the demands of any job or office held by the recipient. This award is presented to an individual who can’t say “no” when asked to engage in public service and whose service consistently results in accomplishments: to be announced at the event

Beth Pratt Award – This award recognizes a member who demonstrates excellence in her profession, support of AWC Lubbock, and commitment to the purposes of the organization: to be announced at the event

