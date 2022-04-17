Easter Sunday forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Easter Sunday weather continues to look great. It got started off on the cool side, but we’ll see highs reach the mid-upper 80s across most of the South Plains today. Winds might get up to about 20mph at times, but this time of year, that’s just about a normal day.

Winds Monday will shift out of the southeast, and the big body of water known as the Gulf of Mexico is out that way, so for the first time in awhile we’ll have a bit of moisture in the air. If the pattern was a bit more active, it could be a recipe for trouble. But in this pattern, while we could still see some rain, maybe even hear some thunder, it won’t be a severe event when everything comes together on Tuesday. And speaking of the rain, it won’t be a drought busting rainfall either. I think about 40% to half of the South Plains could see some rain, but the amounts will probably stay light.

Wednesday and Thursday will be normal mid-April days, but more rain chances are on the way for Friday and Saturday. I’m leaving the chances low at 10% for now, but those days do bear watching for rain and maybe some storms. It could, quite honestly, go either way at this point, so join us throughout the week for more updates on next weekend’s forecast.

