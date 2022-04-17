Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Easter Sunday forecast

By Adam Young
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Easter Sunday weather continues to look great.  It got started off on the cool side, but we’ll see highs reach the mid-upper 80s across most of the South Plains today.  Winds might get up to about 20mph at times, but this time of year, that’s just about a normal day.

Winds Monday will shift out of the southeast, and the big body of water known as the Gulf of Mexico is out that way, so for the first time in awhile we’ll have a bit of moisture in the air.  If the pattern was a bit more active, it could be a recipe for trouble.  But in this pattern, while we could still see some rain, maybe even hear some thunder, it won’t be a severe event when everything comes together on Tuesday.  And speaking of the rain, it won’t be a drought busting rainfall either.  I think about 40% to half of the South Plains could see some rain, but the amounts will probably stay light.

Wednesday and Thursday will be normal mid-April days, but more rain chances are on the way for Friday and Saturday.  I’m leaving the chances low at 10% for now, but those days do bear watching for rain and maybe some storms.  It could, quite honestly, go either way at this point, so join us throughout the week for more updates on next weekend’s forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Our crew is on the scene of a fire northeast of Lubbock at CR 2930 and CR 6500, where a grass...
Vehicles destroyed in grass fire NE of Lubbock
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is lending support to residents impacted by the McBride...
All evacuations lifted as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Easter weekend forecast
Temps rebounding into 80s for Easter Sunday
Fox 34 News at Nine - Weather 4/15/2022
Fox 34 News at Nine - Weather 4/15/2022
Windy cold front will drop temps to start the Easter Weekend
Lubbock ties record high, 92 degrees, set in 2006
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 04/15/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, April 15