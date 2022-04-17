Highway cleanup effort to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and co-workers honored Sergeant Joshua Bartlett on Saturday, by cleaning a section of the highway named in his honor.

The former SWAT commander for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty in July, during an hours-long standoff in Levelland. Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was also injured in the standoff.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

The cleanup was organized by Callie Adams, a Bartlett family friend. She says it’s been two months since his Adopt-A-Highway stretch was officially designated.

It’s two miles long on both sides of the highway near the entrance to Ransom Canyon near Acuff.

Cpl. Patricia Holbert with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said, “It’s something that everyone remembers. So, it’s a community, it’s a brotherhood. It’s the Bartlett family. It might be a little something that we’re doing today, but it’s a way to remember Sergeant Bartlett.”

Holbert said today was a time to think back on memories of Sgt. Bartlett and that those behind the badge are family.

