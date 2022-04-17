Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Highway cleanup effort to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and co-workers honored Sergeant Joshua Bartlett on Saturday, by cleaning a section of the highway named in his honor.

The former SWAT commander for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty in July, during an hours-long standoff in Levelland. Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was also injured in the standoff.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

The cleanup was organized by Callie Adams, a Bartlett family friend. She says it’s been two months since his Adopt-A-Highway stretch was officially designated.

It’s two miles long on both sides of the highway near the entrance to Ransom Canyon near Acuff.

Cpl. Patricia Holbert with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said, “It’s something that everyone remembers. So, it’s a community, it’s a brotherhood. It’s the Bartlett family. It might be a little something that we’re doing today, but it’s a way to remember Sergeant Bartlett.”

Holbert said today was a time to think back on memories of Sgt. Bartlett and that those behind the badge are family.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Our crew is on the scene of a fire northeast of Lubbock at CR 2930 and CR 6500, where a grass...
Vehicles destroyed in grass fire NE of Lubbock
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
Sissie Johnson has been by the Idalou baseball dugout for around 35 years.
Idalou baseball honors program pioneer, pays tribute to her late husband
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

United Supermarkets hosting fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation
United Family will close stores for Easter Holiday
The 4th Annual Easter event in Brownfield will take place tomorrow, Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to...
Easter Egg Hunt in Brownfield
KCBD News at 4 - Easter egg hunt
KCBD News at 4 - Easter egg hunt
FEMA's CERT Program impacts schools as well as the surrounding community.
Clovis High School Teen CERT awarded FEMA Region 6 Youth Preparedness Award