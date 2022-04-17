No. 4 Texas Tech baseball swept by TCU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 4 Texas Tech fell 11-3 to TCU on Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium. The loss seals the first time the Red Raiders have been swept by an opponent since 2015, the first time a Big 12 opponent claimed a sweep since 2014 and the first time TCU swept Tech at home since 2010.

For the second-straight game, Texas Tech’s (27-12, 7-5) offense did not find its first hit until the fifth inning. During that time, TCU (24-12, 10-5) built a 3-0 lead over the first four innings.

Kurt Wilson led the fifth with a double, and despite Wilson being thrown out at third on a fielder’s choice, Tech pushed forward to load the bases. With Hudson White on base from the fielder’s choice, Sam Hunt drew a walk, which followed Zac Vooletich being hit by a pitch to load the bases. The very next throw saw Easton Murrell get hit by a pitch to move all the runners, making it a 3-1 game.

TCU took control of the game over the sixth and seventh innings scoring seven runs, three in the sixth and four in the seventh. After seven innings were complete, Tech was trailing 10-2.

Six of the Red Raiders’ seven hits in the game were spread out over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings with two in each frame, managing to score two runs with the production. Vooletich hit a double, and Jace Jung drove him home with an RBI single in the seventh for Tech’s second run of the game. Parker Kelly hit a single in the eighth and Sam Hunt drove him home with a double on the next at-bat for run No. 3.

Saturday starter Chase Hampton suffered the loss. Hampton was charged with three runs, while next in line was Jamie Hitt who was changed with three and then Trendan Parish four. Derek Bridges recorded the final out of the seventh while Brandon Beckel finished the game and was pegged for one run.

Tech was outscored over the weekend 22 to 10, and out-hit 30 to 18. Tech was 5-for-32 (.156) over the weekend batting with runners in scoring position.

Kelly led the team with four hits in three games while Vooletich owned the top on-base percentage (.625) going 2-for-5 with two walks and was hit by a pitch.

Up Next

The Red Raiders remain on the road, heading to Albuquerque for one game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT. Tech returns home to face West Virginia, April 22-24.

