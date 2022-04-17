Local Listings
Power restored in Ruidoso as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is lending support to residents impacted by the McBride Fire. (Source: KOAT via CNN)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RUIDOSO, NM (KCBD) - Firefighters reached 56 percent containment on the McBride Fire on Saturday, after it was considered uncontained on Friday.

The power is back on in Ruidoso for all but about 50 customers, and some of the area is in a “repopulation mode” as of Saturday night.

RELATED LINK: McBride Fire updates from New Mexico Fire Information

Fire officials expect containment efforts to improve on Saturday, thanks to more favorable weather like higher humidity and less wind. Fire crews have been working to build fire lines and steer flames away from the village.

The fire has killed two people, burned more than 200 homes, and swept across nine square miles of the Lincoln National Forest.

Investigators say a downed power line started the fire on Tuesday.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited the area on Friday saying “The focus has to be on containment, right? Controlling the fire. Getting the fire to end.”

She made her comments at the Ruidoso Convention Center on Friday afternoon, speaking with local first responders.

“Those images never leave your mind,” Grisham said. “And for the first time in a long time, New Mexico looks like what we’ve seen play out on the West Coast.”

The governor also checked on local donations in the area, from hygiene products and clothes to towels. Cases of drinks are still coming in to help families in need.

A Lubbock woman has organized a supply drive if you’d like to help.

The governor says she’s already thinking about prevention strategies for future wildfires: “We are going to have to do more and be more innovative and creative and I can’t think of the last time we talked about ‘Are we teaching fire prevention safety at schools?’”

Talking to the families who have already lost so much, Grisham said, “I can’t take away your pain, but I will do everything I can to ease your burden.”

New Mexico State Police issued this evacuation update on Saturday evening:

Additional Evacuations Lifted in McBride Fire Area

Ruidoso, NM - Evacuation orders are being lifted in the following neighborhoods of the McBride Fire area:

  • Gavilan Canyon from Warrior Drive north to HWY 48
  • Fawn Ridge
  • Homestead Acres
  • Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates
  • Deer Valley
  • Deer Park
  • Alto Mesa Estates
  • Deer Creek Road, Cougar Lane, Woodwind Lane, Skyhawk Lane
  • Area east of Flute Player Way

These following areas remain under mandatory evacuation along including:

  • Gavilan Canyon from Warrior Drive south to HWY 70
  • Lower Eagle Creek

The Ruidoso Convention Center remains open, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army are on scene to provide hot meals, water, and support to evacuees. T-Mobile is also offering free mobile phones.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

