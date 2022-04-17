Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Some smoke damage after shed fire spreads to home on N. Boston

Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600...
Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600 block of N. Boston Avenue on Sunday afternoon.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600 block of N. Boston Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials tell us the call came in at 3:43 p.m. that a fire in a back shed had jumped to the adjoining house.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out so the home only suffered a small amount of smoke damage.

Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600...
Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600 block of N. Boston Avenue on Sunday afternoon.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Our crew is on the scene of a fire northeast of Lubbock at CR 2930 and CR 6500, where a grass...
Vehicles destroyed in grass fire NE of Lubbock
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is lending support to residents impacted by the McBride...
All evacuations lifted as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Roswell Police Department Logo
2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon
Association for Women in Communications, Lubbock
Community leaders to be honored by Association for Women in Communications
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is lending support to residents impacted by the McBride...
All evacuations lifted as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire
Daybreak Sunday - Weather 4/17/22
Easter Sunday forecast