Some smoke damage after shed fire spreads to home on N. Boston

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600 block of N. Boston Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials tell us the call came in at 3:43 p.m. that a fire in a back shed had jumped to the adjoining house.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out so the home only suffered a small amount of smoke damage.

Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600 block of N. Boston Avenue on Sunday afternoon. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.