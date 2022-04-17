Some smoke damage after shed fire spreads to home on N. Boston
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600 block of N. Boston Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials tell us the call came in at 3:43 p.m. that a fire in a back shed had jumped to the adjoining house.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out so the home only suffered a small amount of smoke damage.
