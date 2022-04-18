Chances of rain with warm temps this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler temps for the area and a chance of showers and some storms on Tuesday.

Isolated strong storms may develop on Tuesday as an upper level system brushes the northern South Plains and Panhandle.

There is a chance for rain for most of west Texas from Amarillo south to San Angelo on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning.

Rain chances drop on Wednesday and Thursday and increase slightly on Friday.

However, after a mild Tuesday it will be hot mid-week with afternoon highs in the low 90s for Lubbock.

Temperatures will dip some on Friday with a slight chance of rain.

As of today, the weekend looks windy with a slight chance of isolated showers or storms.

