Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
All evacuations lifted for McBride fire
- The fir has burned nearly 6,200 acres and is now 80% contained
- Authorities lifted all evacuation orders over the weekend
- More details here: All evacuations lifted as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire
Deadly house party shooting in Pittsburgh
- Two teens were killed and 11 others were shot
- Air B&B has banned the guest that booked the rental for the party
- Read more here: US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Tax day deadline
- You have until midnight to submit your return electronically or have it postmarked
- The IRS says this year’s returns were complicated by child tax credits and the the third stimulus check
- Find more info here: On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return
