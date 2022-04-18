Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

All evacuations lifted for McBride fire

Deadly house party shooting in Pittsburgh

Tax day deadline

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Roswell Police Department Logo
2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is lending support to residents impacted by the McBride...
All evacuations lifted as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire
Our crew is on the scene of a fire northeast of Lubbock at CR 2930 and CR 6500, where a grass...
Vehicles destroyed in grass fire NE of Lubbock
Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600...
Some smoke damage after shed fire spreads to home on N. Boston

Some storms Tuesday may produce hail up to about an inch in diameter and wind gusts near 50 mph...
Dry today, spotty storms tomorrow
KCBD's Daybreak Today - 04/18/22
Daybreak Today for Monday, April 18
3-day forecast
Could we finally see April showers?
Roswell Police Department Logo
2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon