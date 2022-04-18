Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

All evacuations lifted for McBride fire

The fir has burned nearly 6,200 acres and is now 80% contained

Authorities lifted all evacuation orders over the weekend

More details here: All evacuations lifted as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire

Deadly house party shooting in Pittsburgh

Two teens were killed and 11 others were shot

Air B&B has banned the guest that booked the rental for the party

Read more here: US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Tax day deadline

You have until midnight to submit your return electronically or have it postmarked

The IRS says this year’s returns were complicated by child tax credits and the the third stimulus check

Find more info here: On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

