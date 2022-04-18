Dry today, spotty storms tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dry but with increasing clouds and humidity today. A chance of storms and rain will follow tomorrow. Here’s what I expect.

Early this morning just a little chilly under a sunny sky. Cloud cover will increase with this afternoon becoming mostly cloudy. It will be breezy. It won’t be as warm as yesterday, Easter, when highs in the 80s were common. Today highs mostly will range from the low to mid-70s.

Temperatures today will peak around the low to mid-70s. About ten degrees lower than yesterday, and about four or five degrees below April 18 averages. (KCBD First Alert)

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will range from the mid-40s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 50s in the southeastern viewing area.

The increasing humidity today and tonight will set the stage for a chance of storms and rain tomorrow.

Some storms Tuesday may produce hail up to about an inch in diameter and wind gusts near 50 mph (give or take). (KCBD First Alert)

Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms may impact parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may produce hail up to about an inch in diameter and wind gusts near 50 mph (give or take).

Thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall. That won’t be the case, however, for most of the area. And some spots will remain dry.

Tuesday otherwise will be cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.

