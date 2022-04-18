Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55

FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July 12, 2001. Slay has died of complications from COVID-19. DJ Kay Slay was born Keith Grayson. His death at age 55 on Sunday, April 17, 2022, was confirmed by his family in a statement released through radio station HOT 97, where he hosted 'The Drama Hour.'(AP Photo/Darla Khazei, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Grayson’s death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a statement released through New York radio station HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades.

“A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the family statement said.

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in New York City’s early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on street corners in the early ‘90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. Grayson released several more albums and worked with the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

“Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay,” the station said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms may impact parts of the KCBD viewing area today. Some...
Storm Outlook, early afternoon update
Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
A group of community members gathered signatures for a series of recall election petitions.
New Deal residents assemble to sign petition, accusing trustees of misusing public funds

Latest News

Near record heat this afternoon!
Near record heat on the way
A viral video of a little boy being taken into custody and put into a patrol in New York has...
8-year-old detained by police in New York
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government
Trenches and firing positions sit in the highly radioactive soil adjacent to the Chernobyl...
Russia’s Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk ‘nightmare’