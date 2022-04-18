Local Listings
Hobbs woman injured in dog attack

A woman is recovering from her injuries after being attacked by five dogs in Hobbs.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hobbs woman was taken to the hospital after being attacked by five dogs on Saturday.

Hobbs police officers responded Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. to a call of vicious dogs, according to the Hobbs Police Department. When they arrived, they found ripped clothing and blood on the street but could not find a victim. After talking to a witness, officers located a 46-year-old woman who was attacked by five dogs. The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The victim was walking on the street when she was attacked by four dogs that belonged to 61-year-old Ricardo Garcia and one additional stray dog. Garcia claimed his dogs dug out under the fence without his knowledge, according to a news release.

The victim defended herself with a knife when the dogs attacked her. One of the dogs was dead when officers arrived, and another was humanely euthanized by animal control officers due to injuries.

Garcia surrendered his rights to the remaining dogs, which will be humanely euthanized following a state-mandated quarantine period at the Hobbs Animal Adoption Center. Garcia was cited for four counts of animals running at large, three counts of animal license and three counts of animal rabies vaccinations. Garcia was previously cited for one of the dogs running at large earlier this month.

The victim is recovering from her injuries.

