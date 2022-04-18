Inaugural Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

Event Mission

The Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Wine & Beer Festival will serve as a stage for Texas wineries, Texas breweries, and Texas businesses to showcase what Texas has to offer. This event is intended to serve and support both local and Texas-wide businesses for the purpose of brand exposure, revenue generation, and overall community involvement.

Event Details

Date: April 23rd, 2022Location:McPherson Cellars Winery –1615 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Time:12pm-7pmTicket (Wristband)

Price: $45.00

Wristbands Include: Admission Wristband, 10 Tasting Tickets, Concert

Ticket Value to Consumer: 1 Ticket value of $1.00 Additional drink tickets ($1/per drink ticket)

Timeline

11:30am: Wristband Pickup (Check in) Begins

12:00pm: Festival Begins

12:00pm-5:00pm: Wine Tasting, Beer Tasting, Shopping, Food Trucks

5:00pm: Wine & Beer Tasting Concludes

5:00pm-7:00pm: Downtown Concert

Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23 (KCBD)

