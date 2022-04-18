Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Inaugural Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

Event Mission

The Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Wine & Beer Festival will serve as a stage for Texas wineries, Texas breweries, and Texas businesses to showcase what Texas has to offer. This event is intended to serve and support both local and Texas-wide businesses for the purpose of brand exposure, revenue generation, and overall community involvement.

Event Details

Date: April 23rd, 2022Location:McPherson Cellars Winery –1615 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Time:12pm-7pmTicket (Wristband)

Price: $45.00

Wristbands Include: Admission Wristband, 10 Tasting Tickets, Concert

Ticket Value to Consumer: 1 Ticket value of $1.00 Additional drink tickets ($1/per drink ticket)

Timeline

11:30am: Wristband Pickup (Check in) Begins

12:00pm: Festival Begins

12:00pm-5:00pm: Wine Tasting, Beer Tasting, Shopping, Food Trucks

5:00pm: Wine & Beer Tasting Concludes

5:00pm-7:00pm: Downtown Concert

Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23
Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roswell Police Department Logo
2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
An Odessa man died after a crash in Ector County on Friday.
One dead, one hospitalized in Lubbock after Ector County crash
Home owners are cleaning up smoke damage after a shed fire that spread to a home in the 9600...
Some smoke damage after shed fire spreads to home on N. Boston
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is lending support to residents impacted by the McBride...
All evacuations lifted as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire

Latest News

Texas Wines, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23
Noon Notebook: Texas Win, Hops & Shops Festival
Association for Women in Communications, Lubbock
Community leaders to be honored by Association for Women in Communications
Family, friends and co-workers honored Sergeant Joshua Bartlett on Saturday, by cleaning a...
Highway cleanup effort to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett
United Supermarkets hosting fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation
United Family will close stores for Easter Holiday