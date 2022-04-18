Inaugural Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Festival Saturday, April 23
Event Mission
The Texas Wine, Hops & Shops Wine & Beer Festival will serve as a stage for Texas wineries, Texas breweries, and Texas businesses to showcase what Texas has to offer. This event is intended to serve and support both local and Texas-wide businesses for the purpose of brand exposure, revenue generation, and overall community involvement.
Event Details
Date: April 23rd, 2022Location:McPherson Cellars Winery –1615 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
Time:12pm-7pmTicket (Wristband)
Price: $45.00
Wristbands Include: Admission Wristband, 10 Tasting Tickets, Concert
Ticket Value to Consumer: 1 Ticket value of $1.00 Additional drink tickets ($1/per drink ticket)
Timeline
11:30am: Wristband Pickup (Check in) Begins
12:00pm: Festival Begins
12:00pm-5:00pm: Wine Tasting, Beer Tasting, Shopping, Food Trucks
5:00pm: Wine & Beer Tasting Concludes
5:00pm-7:00pm: Downtown Concert
