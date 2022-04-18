Live fire training scheduled for this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visible smoke may be seen at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport during scheduled live fire training this week.

Firefighters will do training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Training Facility.

This exercise will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from communities surrounding the airport.

Anyone with concerns can contact Airport Operations at (806)-775-2044.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.