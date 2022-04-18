Local Listings
Live fire training scheduled for this week

Visible smoke may be seen at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport during scheduled...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visible smoke may be seen at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport during scheduled live fire training this week.

Firefighters will do training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Training Facility.

This exercise will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from communities surrounding the airport.

Anyone with concerns can contact Airport Operations at (806)-775-2044.

