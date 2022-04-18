Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A 42-year-old Lubbock man is behind bars in Ector County following a brief standoff with the Lone Star Fugitive task force.

Reese De Leon was wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of prohibited sexual contact with a child.

Task Force officers were involved in a stand-off before De Leon surrendered peacefully.

According to Brent Sheets with the U.S. Marshal’s Office, De Leon had previously escaped from Lubbock Law Enforcement when they received a tip he was at his girlfriend’s house in Odessa.

De Leon is now being held in the Ector County Jail.

