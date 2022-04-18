Lubbock Director of Aviation: mask mandate ‘will no longer be enforced’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal judge struck down the White House’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation on Monday. Local officials were waiting for direct input from the Traffic Safety Administration, who announced Monday evening the mask mandate for public transportation will not be enforced.

Administrators planned to continue enforcement of the mask mandate until further notice, but announced just after 8:30 Monday evening that the mandate will no longer be enforced, after a statement released by the TSA.

Read the full statement from the TSA below:

Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

Kelly Campbell, the Director of Aviation at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport says the mask mandate was ordered by TSA through a Security Directive.

The U.S. District Judge in Florida ruled the mandate is unlawful and exceeded the authority of the CDC. The policy required passengers on airplanes, trains, and other public transportation to wear a face covering.

The judge issued a nationwide injunction Monday afternoon, blocking the government from enforcing it.

The mandate was set to expire on April 18, 2022, but the CDC extended it through May 3, 2022.

Officials pointed to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The Department of Justice has not said if it will try to appeal the ruling, and other federal agencies like the CDC and the TSA are evaluating options.

