One dead, one hospitalized in Lubbock after Ector County crash
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Odessa man died after a fatal crash in Ector County on Friday night.
According to Texas DPS, 32-year-old Joshua Fornash of Odessa died after a Ford Fusion made a left turn in front of his motorcycle, causing his motorcycle to crash into the Fusion in Odessa around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
A 22-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. The driver of the Fusion was not injured.
