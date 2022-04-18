Local Listings
One dead, one hospitalized in Lubbock after Ector County crash



By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Odessa man died after a fatal crash in Ector County on Friday night.

According to Texas DPS, 32-year-old Joshua Fornash of Odessa died after a Ford Fusion made a left turn in front of his motorcycle, causing his motorcycle to crash into the Fusion in Odessa around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

A 22-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. The driver of the Fusion was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

