One dead, one hospitalized in Lubbock after Ector County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Odessa man died after a fatal crash in Ector County on Friday night.

According to Texas DPS, 32-year-old Joshua Fornash of Odessa died after a Ford Fusion made a left turn in front of his motorcycle, causing his motorcycle to crash into the Fusion in Odessa around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

A 22-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. The driver of the Fusion was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.