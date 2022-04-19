Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Endangered Bornean orangutan gives birth to baby at Oregon Zoo

The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.
The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.(Oregon Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn and KPTV staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - The Oregon Zoo has a new member of the primate family after an endangered Bornean orangutan gave birth.

Kitra, the first-time mom, welcomed the newborn April 13 at around 11 a.m. In a release, the zoo said the 20-year-old mom and her new arrival, who does not yet have a name, are doing well in their behind-the-scenes maternity den.

“We’re all pretty excited about it,” said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo’s primate area. “It’s great to see Kitra taking such good care of her baby. There’s still a lot that could happen, so we’re being very cautious and giving her as much quiet time as possible. But so far she seems to be taking to motherhood quite well.”

The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.
The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.(Oregon Zoo)

The zoo said Kitra’s care team worked with her throughout her pregnancy to help her prepare for motherhood, including training her for voluntary ultrasounds so vet staff could closely monitor her progress, according to KPTV. Using orangutan stuffies made by zoo volunteers, they taught her how to hold her baby properly to nurse, and how to present her baby to care staff once she feels ready, so they can check on the young orangutan’s health and well-being.

Kitra and her baby are off-view in a private maternity area to allow the new family a comfortable place to bond. The zoo said animal-care staff have taken a hands-off approach, but are closely monitoring the pair to make sure everything continues to go well.

“We will be watching to assess their progress,” Gilmore said. “The first few days are especially critical. Our care staff and veterinary team have been dedicated to giving Kitra everything she needed for a successful birth. Thankfully, she hasn’t needed much help from us so far. She’s been doing a great job by herself.”

Once the pair are feeling comfortable and healthy, the zoo said animal-care staff will determine whether they are ready for a public debut.

Kitra moved to the Oregon Zoo in 2015 from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, joining male orangutan Bob, the baby’s father, who had arrived from South Carolina’s Greenville Zoo the previous year.

The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.
The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.(Oregon Zoo)

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Odessa man died after a crash in Ector County on Friday.
One dead, one hospitalized in Lubbock after Ector County crash
A federal judge has voided the national travel mask mandate covering airplanes and other public...
Lubbock Director of Aviation: mask mandate ‘will no longer be enforced’
(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
Roswell Police Department Logo
2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon

Latest News

The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 23% after it loses 200K subscribers
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’