Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Livestock contractor charged with inhumane slaughter of animal, deputies say

Authorities report Philip Hayes has been arrested after a roaming donkey was shot and killed.
Authorities report Philip Hayes has been arrested after a roaming donkey was shot and killed.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida have arrested a man in the death of an animal after they say he was initially called to help them with a roaming donkey.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports deputies responded to an animal complaint of a donkey who was roaming unattended near a local bridge on April 12.

They called Philip Hayes, an independent livestock contractor, for assistance. However, the sheriff’s office said the donkey was shot and killed by Hayes.

Investigators found that Hayes committed an act that resulted in the cruel death of the donkey and did not use humane methods to prevent needless suffering.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that before the killing, Hayes was observed hand-feeding the animal and refused to use equipment provided by the witness to facilitate the capturing of the animal. Hayes then proceeded to his vehicle to obtain a firearm.

Hayes is being charged with the inhumane slaughter of livestock and torture-inflict pain and serious injury/death charges.

The sheriff’s office said Hayes turned himself in during the overnight hours.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Odessa man died after a crash in Ector County on Friday.
One dead, one hospitalized in Lubbock after Ector County crash
A federal judge has voided the national travel mask mandate covering airplanes and other public...
Lubbock Director of Aviation: mask mandate ‘will no longer be enforced’
(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
Roswell Police Department Logo
2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon

Latest News

The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 23% after it loses 200K subscribers
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’