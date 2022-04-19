Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Citibus no longer requiring masks

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has announced masks will no longer be required on public transportation systems like Citibus.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday evening the mask mandate for public transportation will not be enforced, following a nationwide injunction Monday afternoon, blocking the government from enforcing it.

The mandate was set to expire on April 18, but the CDC extended it through May 3. The judge ruled the mandate is unlawful and exceeds the authority of the CDC.

According to the City of Lubbock, some Citibus vehicles and facilities might still have some signage stating “No Mask, No Ride,” but passengers are not required to wear a mask. Passengers may still wear a mask if they choose.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Odessa man died after a crash in Ector County on Friday.
One dead, one hospitalized in Lubbock after Ector County crash
A federal judge has voided the national travel mask mandate covering airplanes and other public...
Lubbock Director of Aviation: mask mandate ‘will no longer be enforced’
(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
Roswell Police Department Logo
2 teens shot, killed in Roswell, New Mexico park on Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms may impact parts of the KCBD viewing area today. Some...
Storm Outlook, early afternoon update
A collision at 82nd and Slide is causing traffic delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection reopened after crash at 82nd and Slide
Wayland Baptist University
WBU to host 16th annual Lubbock Lights Scholarship Gala May 10
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Lights Scholarship Gala
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Lights Scholarship Gala