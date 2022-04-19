Lubbock Citibus no longer requiring masks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has announced masks will no longer be required on public transportation systems like Citibus.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday evening the mask mandate for public transportation will not be enforced, following a nationwide injunction Monday afternoon, blocking the government from enforcing it.

The mandate was set to expire on April 18, but the CDC extended it through May 3. The judge ruled the mandate is unlawful and exceeds the authority of the CDC.

According to the City of Lubbock, some Citibus vehicles and facilities might still have some signage stating “No Mask, No Ride,” but passengers are not required to wear a mask. Passengers may still wear a mask if they choose.

