Lubbock County small businesses, non-profits can apply for ARPA funds

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Small business or non-profit organization administrators who want to apply for financial help from Lubbock County have one month to file applications.

The county has set aside about $10 million in small business relief grants from the American Rescue Plan. Businesses and organizations must have fewer than 100 employees to qualify.

On Monday, April 25, The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop to help fill out the applications.

The company that put together the application will offer insight into the process.

That workshop will be held at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.

The applications themselves and further information from Lubbock County can be found at lubbockarpa.com.

The deadline to file is May 15.

