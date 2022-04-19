Lubbock women represent South Plains in Boston Marathon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked 50 years since women have been allowed to run the Boston Marathon and two Lubbock women crossed the finish line to ring in the anniversary. Jaclyn Pickens and Chelsey McCarthy ran the marathon in less than three and a half hours, a feat they and their families are proud of.

It’s the 126th year for the marathon, but it wasn’t until the 1970′s that women started running as bandits in the race, and then were officially welcomed in 1972. This was Pickens’ fourth Boston Marathon.

“So, it’s just really special that women paved the way to get us all out there and to then be a part of history, have my name as a official finisher of the Boston Marathon and be another part of that legacy is just a really great moment,” Pickens said.

McCarthy has dreamed of this moment for more than 20 years, putting in at least 70 miles a week to train for her first Boston Marathon. After having twin boys five years ago, she never thought she would be here.

“You know, now that I’m their role model and they look up to me, I want them to know that things in life that are worthwhile, they take a lot of hard work and dedication but it’s so worth it. I wouldn’t trade this feeling right now for anything,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s family wasn’t able to make it out to Boston to support, but she says her grandparents have been supporting her all along. There were two times in the race she needed a boost. She looked up to find her grandpa’s first name, Homer, on a street sign.

“That’s the good Lord reminding me that, you know, I have people back home praying for me. And then the second time, a few miles later, I looked up and it happened to be Read, which is my grandparents last name, R-E-A-D, and that was how it was spelled too and I was like God’s just awesome,” McCarthy said.

Both women highlighted the energy from Bostonians on the sidelines. Pickens was most excited to see her family, who’ve cheered her on in Boston for years.

“When we first see each other it’s immensely emotional. I mean you’ve run 26 miles, you’re almost finished, you see this historic finish line right in front of you and to see them get excited and cheering me on, yeah it’s just a really special moment to finally make it to them,” she said.

Along with all the support, McCarthy says they had another advantage in the race. Organizers were worried about a horrible headwind, but she says compared to the wind here at home, Boston was a cake walk.

The two are already looking forward to their next race. They hope their journey inspires others to reach for their dreams and get active.

Don’t give up on your dreams. I mean it’s taken me 12 years to get to here and there were so many times when I thought oh it’s not possible. But, you know, nothing is impossible whenever you work hard and you put your trust and faith in the Lord to guide you,” McCarthy said.

“I hope that other people might think that I don’t know about 26 miles, but I’ll just get started and then you never know six months from now, a year from now where you might end up. For me, it was I’m going to run a half marathon, and then it was I think I’ll run a marathon, and then after that, I think I’ll try to qualify for Boston. So, you know you never know where you begin, where you might end up and I think that it’s just such a great way to be able to take care of yourself,” Pickens said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.