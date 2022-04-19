Local Listings
Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death

An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - An Arizona man has been sentenced in connection with the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller in 2018.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, was sentenced Monday to 131 months in federal prison.

Previously, the Justice Department reported Reavis agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to a drug dealer accused of selling them to Miller, who suffered a fatal overdose soon after.

Reavis was one of three men charged in October 2019 for distributing the drugs that caused Miller’s death.

According to the Justice Department, Reavis admitted in his plea agreement knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance.

The 26-year-old rapper Malcolm James McCormick, who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller, suffered a fatal drug overdose in Los Angeles on September 7, 2018.

Officials said the case investigation was conducted by the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Opioid Response Team with the assistance of the Los Angeles Police Department.

