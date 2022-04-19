Man convicted in 2015 gun store armed robbery charged in another armed robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who was convicted in federal court for charges related to a 2015 aggravated robbery of a gun store in Lubbock has now been charged by a Lubbock County grand jury for a different aggravated robbery.

Court documents show 24-year-old Jacob Leslie Pereida and 23-year-old Alize Nichols were both officially charged with aggravated robbery. The robbery happened on April 26, 2020, around 1:30 a.m., near 66th and University.

The victim told police he was mugged and shot on the East side of Casey Park, which is near the apartment complex at 66th and University. He told police there were three people involved.

The victim said he was driving around the area when Nichols approached him in a vehicle and told him to Cash App him $100. He said he did and two other people then got out of the suspect vehicle and began running. The victim then told police one of the two people in the vehicle shot him. Pereida was arrested and charged in connection with this crime.

When police arrived, they found the victim with blood covering his face and clothing. He had a wound on the right side of his head behind his ear, according to a police report.

Pereida is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $380,400. Nichols is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held on a $300,000 bond.

In 2016, Pereida pleaded guilty to possession of stolen firearms and aiding and abetting. Those charges stem from an aggravated robbery at Fred’s Gun Emporium. The armed robbery happened in October 2015. During the robbery, an employee was shot in the ankle.

Police say three suspects entered the store wearing masks and at least one suspect was armed with a handgun.

They say the suspect with the gun pointed it at one employee while the other two suspects broke a glass display and began taking several guns from the display. A second employee walked in on the robbery and the armed suspect shot him in the ankle. That victim was armed and fired back at the suspects.

Pereida, who was 18 at the time, was arrested two days after the robbery. He was indicted by a federal grand jury, along with the other suspects.

Pereida was sentenced to 12 months in prison and given two years of supervised release. His supervised release was revoked after he tested positive for cocaine, according to federal court documents.

He was then sentenced to 18 months in the Bureau of Prisons.

Since his release from prison, he has been arrested in two separate prostitution stings conducted in part by Lubbock Police Department. The first one was in December 2020. He was charged with prostitution and having an outstanding warrant. He was one of 13 arrested.

Then in January 2021, he was one of 17 arrested in a different prostitution bust. His charges included prostitution and having an outstanding warrant through the Lubbock Police Department.

Then in March 2022, he was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of unlawful concealed weapon; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.