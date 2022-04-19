Local Listings
Rain chances through the night give way to fire danger on Wednesday

By John Robison
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and storms remain possible over the area overnight into Wednesday morning. Rain could return to the region as early as 11 p.m. this evening and then work eastward through early Wednesday morning.

Some lightning, gusty winds and possibly small hail could occur with stronger storms.

Rain chances, fog and drizzle will move out of the area tomorrow morning as winds increase from the southwest at 15-25 mph with some gusts of 30 mph. Sun will return and the chance of rain will move east with dry conditions and increased fire danger.

A fire Weather Watch has been issued for a portion of the South Plains, along and west of I-27 beginning at 11, Wednesday morning.

Sunny skies and dry south to southwest winds will push the afternoon temps to around and above the 90 degree mark tomorrow and Thursday afternoon.

Slightly cooler temps as we move into the weekend.

