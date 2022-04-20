City to Temporarily Close Lake at Mackenzie Park

Provided by City of Lubbock

From Thursday, April 21 at 6 a.m. until Saturday, April 23 at 8 a.m., the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation will temporarily close the lake located at Mackenzie Park for KidsFish. This is in accordance with and under the authority of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lubbock, Texas Section 16.01.009. Please be advised any violation of this closure shall be deemed a misdemeanor punishable as provided by Section 1.01.004 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lubbock, Texas.

For more information, please call 806-775-2673 or visit us at www.PlayLubbock.com

