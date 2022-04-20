Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Recall petition circulates at New Deal ISD
- Residents are calling for New Deal ISD school board members to be recalled
- Organizers are accusing them of misconduct and misusing money
- Details here: New Deal residents assemble to sign petition, accusing trustees of misusing public funds
DOJ may appeal ruling ending mask mandate if CDC says it’s necessary
- The CDC is tracking two sub-variants of the omicron variant, which spread much faster
- So far, there is no evidence that they are more deadly
- Read more here: Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Attack in Eastern Ukraine
- Russia is sending more troops into Eastern Ukraine in an effort to take over the Donbas region
- The U.S. is pledging to send more military aid to Ukraine
- Find the latest updates here: Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
