Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Recall petition circulates at New Deal ISD

Residents are calling for New Deal ISD school board members to be recalled

Organizers are accusing them of misconduct and misusing money

Details here: New Deal residents assemble to sign petition, accusing trustees of misusing public funds

DOJ may appeal ruling ending mask mandate if CDC says it’s necessary

The CDC is tracking two sub-variants of the omicron variant, which spread much faster

So far, there is no evidence that they are more deadly

Read more here: Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

Attack in Eastern Ukraine

Russia is sending more troops into Eastern Ukraine in an effort to take over the Donbas region

The U.S. is pledging to send more military aid to Ukraine

Find the latest updates here: Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east

