Extra Innings Scores for Monday, Apr. 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Monday, April 19.
Softball
Frenship 9 Odessa 3
Monterey 22 Lubbock Cooper 12
Caprock 12 Plainview 9
Coronado 4 Abilene Cooper 1
Snyder 10 Sweetwater 4
Big Spring 14 Levelland 1
Floydada 19 Ralls 3
Childress 13 Tulia 12
Estacado 12 Lake View 4
Post 17 New Home 4
Idalou 11 Abernathy 1
Sudan 14 Lockney 4
Brownfield 7 Lamesa 2
Midland Greenwood 8 Seminole 3
Tahoka 4 Colorado City 3
Baseball
Ropes 22 Smyer 7
River Road 14 Tulia 4
Nazareth 16 Valley 4
Borden County 18 Midland TLC 1
Lockney 9 Post 8
Abilene Wylie 17 Lubbock High 1
Snyder 1 Big Spring 0
Lake View 8 Levelland 6
Ralls 5 Floydada 1
Midland Greenwood 8 Seminole 7
