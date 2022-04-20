Extra Innings Scores for Monday, Apr. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Monday, April 19.

Softball

Frenship 9 Odessa 3

Monterey 22 Lubbock Cooper 12

Caprock 12 Plainview 9

Coronado 4 Abilene Cooper 1

Snyder 10 Sweetwater 4

Big Spring 14 Levelland 1

Floydada 19 Ralls 3

Childress 13 Tulia 12

Estacado 12 Lake View 4

Post 17 New Home 4

Idalou 11 Abernathy 1

Sudan 14 Lockney 4

Brownfield 7 Lamesa 2

Midland Greenwood 8 Seminole 3

Tahoka 4 Colorado City 3

Baseball

Ropes 22 Smyer 7

River Road 14 Tulia 4

Nazareth 16 Valley 4

Borden County 18 Midland TLC 1

Lockney 9 Post 8

Abilene Wylie 17 Lubbock High 1

Snyder 1 Big Spring 0

Lake View 8 Levelland 6

Ralls 5 Floydada 1

Midland Greenwood 8 Seminole 7

