Extra Innings Scores for Monday, Apr. 19

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Monday, April 19.

Softball

Frenship 9 Odessa 3

Monterey 22 Lubbock Cooper 12

Caprock 12 Plainview 9

Coronado 4 Abilene Cooper 1

Snyder 10 Sweetwater 4

Big Spring 14 Levelland 1

Floydada 19 Ralls 3

Childress 13 Tulia 12

Estacado 12 Lake View 4

Post 17 New Home 4

Idalou 11 Abernathy 1

Sudan 14 Lockney 4

Brownfield 7 Lamesa 2

Midland Greenwood 8 Seminole 3

Tahoka 4 Colorado City 3

Baseball

Ropes 22 Smyer 7

River Road 14 Tulia 4

Nazareth 16 Valley 4

Borden County 18 Midland TLC 1

Lockney 9 Post 8

Abilene Wylie 17 Lubbock High 1

Snyder 1 Big Spring 0

Lake View 8 Levelland 6

Ralls 5 Floydada 1

Midland Greenwood 8 Seminole 7

Top recruit confirms commitment to Red Raiders
Red Raiders lose 5th in a row
KCBD News at 10 - Extra Innings 04/19/2022
