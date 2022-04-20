Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Marvin

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Marvin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff says he’s super sweet and goofy and loves to play outside. Marvin loves humans and loves to be petted and hugged. He gets along well with other dogs. Marvin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jimmy Joe

