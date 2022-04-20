Lawsuit filed for wrongful death in fatal 2020 Lubbock officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man shot and killed after a high-speed police chase in April 2020 filed a lawsuit Monday against the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and five individual law enforcement officers claiming unlawful excessive force was used.

Jasman Washington was killed after a pursuit that ended near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport on April 16, 2020. The lawsuit claims the use of “excessive and deadly force {resulted} in the unlawful killing of Mr. Washington by heavy gunfire...” stating the officers “shot over twenty bullets” at Washington, killing him.

On the afternoon of April 16, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1700 East Dartmouth that turned in a pursuit. According to a report from officials, Lubbock police officers, Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies and DPS chased Washington in a stolen vehicle. That chase ended near North MLK and East Regis St.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, officer and trooper injured

The lawsuit states law enforcement used the “box” maneuver to block Washington in and he was unable to exit the vehicle due to damage caused by a Lubbock TAG (Texas Anti-Gang) officers’ “deliberate collision with the door” in an attempt to stop the vehicle during the pursuit.

Officials at the time claimed Washington pinned an officer to his patrol car while he was ramming the stolen vehicle into police units. But according to the lawsuit, “there were no officers in the direct line of the vehicle”. However, the lawsuit states one of the officers was knocked off balance after the vehicle came into contact with him at a “slow speed”. That’s when, according to the lawsuit, officers “shot over twenty bullets at Mr. Washington while he sat in the vehicle that was contained and unable to move.”

The complaint did not include a dollar amount for damages the family is seeking. The lawsuit instead asks for the practices that led to Washington’s death be declared unconstitutional and for “training on appropriate use-of-force and de-escalation tactics for all officers” employed by the city and the LCSO.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.